Tornado in Adams County, Ohio, confirmed by National Weather Service. Here's what we know

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed a tornado touched down in Adams County, in Southern Ohio.

The EF1 tornado near West Union started near the intersection of Brier Ridge and Robinson Hollow roads and lifted near Adams Lake State Park, according to the NWS. A final assessment with additional details is expected to be released Wednesday evening.

Survey teams from the National Weather Service were dispatched to Brown and Adams counties in Southern Ohio, as well as Mason County and adjacent areas of Bracken County in Northern Kentucky, according to Fox 19

How are tornadoes confirmed?

After suspected tornadoes are spotted, crews from National Weather Service will survey possible tornado damage in person.

The pattern of damage, not how much damage was caused, determines whether it was a tornado, according to the weather service. For tornadoes, with their violently rotating columns of air, damage often has a chaotic appearance, with larger uprooted trees often crossing each other. Weather service surveyors often look at larger uproots of trees to get a true idea of where the wind was blowing from.

How are tornadoes rated?

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0: Weak, with wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1: Weak, 86 to 110 mph

EF2: Strong, 111 to 135 mph

EF3: Strong, 136 to 165 mph

EF4: Violent, 166 to 200 mph

EF5: Violent, greater than 200 mph

