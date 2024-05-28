Tornado activity is increasing in Texas. Avoid believing these 6 myths for your safety

Tornado activity is on the rise in Texas, with more tornadoes reported this year than in all of last year. So, it's crucial to differentiate the facts and myths about tornadoes to protect yourself.

Already this year, Texas has recorded 96 tornadoes — including a string of tornadoes over Memorial Day weekend that killed seven individuals in Texas. Last year, the state recorded 89 tornadoes in total.

Here's what to do and not to do in the event of a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Myth: Opening windows will reduce damage.

It is not true that opening the windows in your house will balance the pressure inside or reduce damage. Homes are ultimately damaged and destroyed by the strength of the wind. If a tornado is approaching, do not take time to open windows.

Do: Utilize the time to seek shelter and protect your body.

Myth: The safest place to take shelter from a tornado is in the southwest corner of a structure.

It was once widely believed that debris would not fall in the southwest corner of a structure, and shelter should be provided there. But that has since been debunked.

Do: Take shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of the building as far as possible from the exterior and walls and windows — even in the basement.

Myth: If driving, take shelter beneath an overpass.

A highway overpass may offer protection from overhead debris, but it will not protect from dangerous winds. In fact, it could act as a wind tunnel causing accelerated wind speeds that may result in more harm.

Do: Pull your vehicle to the side of the road immediately, get out and lay flat in a nearby ditch, covering your neck and head if no other protection is possible.

Myth: If a tornado is not coming directly towards you, you're out of harm's way.

Tornadoes can change directions unexpectedly, so it's essential to protect yourself even if the tornado is not heading directly toward you. This also means you should avoid attempting to drive away from a tornado.

Do: Find a safe place that offers shelter from high winds and debris if you're in the area of a tornado warning, even if it's not in your direction.

Myth: A tornado cannot travel up and down hillsides.

Living on a hill does not mean a tornado cannot reach you. Tornadoes can travel up and down hillsides.

Do: Seek shelter if a tornado is in proximity, regardless of your elevation.

Myth: Tornadoes cannot cross bodies of water.

A body of water is not a safeguard from a tornado. In fact, tornadoes can even form on water.

Do: Find a safe place inside, even if you're on the banks of a river or lake.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas hit by almost 100 tornadoes so far in 2024. See 6 debunked myths