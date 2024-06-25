The Tories promised to cut inheritance tax – and did the very opposite

In 2007, then shadow chancellor George Osborne vowed that a Conservative government would free households across Britain from ever paying inheritance tax.

“For millions of people, today sounds the death knell for death taxes,” he told the Conservative party conference in Blackpool. “In a Conservative Britain you will not be punished for working hard and saving hard.”

But his pledge did not materialise quite as planned. In fact, since the party came to power 14 years ago, the annual amount raised from death duties has almost tripled from £2.7bn to £7.5bn, according to official statistics.

By the end of the next Parliament, this figure will have climbed even further to £9.7bn.

Thanks to the Conservatives’ freeze on tax thresholds, inheritance tax now hits a record 30,000 families per year, and is forecast to reach 45,000 by 2028-29. This is despite the party’s repeated promises to ensure fewer middle-class families pay the hated charge.

‘A step towards abolishing inheritance tax’

In the 1996 Budget, then chancellor of the Exchequer Kenneth Clarke raised the inheritance tax threshold from £200,000 to £215,000.

He described this as an important step towards scrapping the divisive 40pc levy for good.

“I am pleased to announce that we can take a further significant step towards abolishing inheritance tax. Inheritance tax is nowadays a penalty on thrift, independence and enterprise. It is a growing anachronism,” he said.

But almost 30 years on, and inheritance tax is more pernicious than ever. In fact, the nil-rate band – the amount someone can pass on before having to pay the 40pc charge – has been frozen at £325,000 since 2009. As a result, more and more families have been dragged into the 40pc rate.

Andy Butcher, of wealth manager Raymond James, said: “The repeated promises to scrap inheritance tax were always pretty hollow, but it is disappointing that in the years the Tories have been in power they haven’t even managed to increase inheritance tax bands in line with inflation.”

‘The death knell for death taxes’

Big promises were once again made and broken in 2007 when Mr Osborne pledged to raise the £325,000 threshold to £1m – meaning only millionaires would pay the levy.

“We are the low-tax party,” he said. “We have a new dividing line between a Labour prime minister who has taxed a generation out of home ownership and a Conservative government that will abolish stamp duty for first-time buyers.

“The dividing line between a Labour prime minister who takes away the homes of those who have saved all their lives and a Conservative government that takes people’s homes and savings out of inheritance tax.”

But this did not sound the death knell for death taxes. Ahead of the general election in 2009, Mr Clarke said this pledge was only “an aspiration”, forcing the Tories to put out a statement reiterating their commitment to the policy.

However, it was later ditched when the Conservatives formed a coalition with the Lib Dems in 2010.

The residence nil-rate band

Eventually, in 2017, Mr Osborne half-delivered on his promise by introducing an extra allowance that would bring the total shielded from death duties up to £1m.

But only some people could benefit from this allowance. The so-called residence nil-rate band can be claimed exclusively by homeowners leaving their main property to their children. In addition, only couples, who can share their allowances, get the full £1m exemption.

Another issue with the residence nil-rate band is it has only risen three times since it was introduced. So it has failed to protect families whose property has shot up in value.

This goes against promises made by David Cameron ahead of the general election in 2015.

“We will take the family home out of inheritance tax,” he said. “That home that you have worked and saved for belongs to you and your family. You should be able to pass it onto your children. And with the Conservatives, the taxman will not get his hands on it.”

But fast forward to 2020-21, the latest year for which full data exists, and 22,000 (82pc) of the 26,700 families paying death duties were inheriting a family home.

The £175,000 allowance has been unchanged since 2020. Yet in that time, average house prices have jumped up by 22pc – from around £230,000 to £281,000. Over the same period, the price of a property in London has increased from £476,000 to £502,000 – more than an individual’s nil-rate band and residence nil-rate band combined.

The 2021 stealth tax raid

Rishi Sunak’s decision to freeze tax thresholds in 2021 triggered a dramatic surge in inheritance tax revenues.

Towards the start of the Tories’ time in power, the tax take generally rose each year in small increments of around £200m or £300m. But over the last two, revenue has jumped up by £500m to £1bn annually.

Chris Etherington, of tax firm RSM, said: “Inheritance tax receipts are primarily driven by property values and share prices. With thresholds remaining static, more estates may be pulled into the inheritance tax net simply because of the increase in value of their homes.”

‘Profoundly anti-Conservative’

Since last year, the Conservatives have been flirting once again with the idea of an inheritance tax cut. Senior Tories have urged the party to abolish death duties, a plan that was reportedly considered by the Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

But since then, the pair are understood to have abandoned the idea of cutting or scrapping death duties.

Mr Etherington said: “There has been limited financial room for the Chancellor to manoeuvre in recent years and changes to inheritance tax have fallen down the priority list as a result. The majority of the Chancellor’s chips have been placed on cutting National Insurance contributions as it benefits more taxpayers and can be implemented quickly.”

More recently, Mr Hunt said death duties were “profoundly anti-Conservative”. But a look back over the party’s record on inheritance would seem to suggest otherwise.

Its latest “inheritance tax guarantee” is a promise not to raise the tax. But with the thresholds frozen, whoever is in government will preside over a huge increase in revenue, on track to hit almost £10bn by 2028-29.

