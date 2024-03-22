Torchy’s Tacos confirms Winter Garden Village restaurant, sets date for grand opening

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Torchy’s Tacos restaurant coming to Winter Garden — first reported by Orlando Business Journal in June 2023 — has its opening date.

Executives for Austin, Texas-based Torchy’s Taco’s announced March 19 that the Winter Garden restaurant will open March 27 at 3310 Daniels Road.

Located within Winter Garden Village — metro Orlando’s fifth-largest retail center as ranked by rentable space, per OBJ research — the popular taco chain will open in the space formerly occupied by a Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews.

