Toppled trees, crushed homes and answered prayers: Families recount surviving the storm

The very trees that provide shade and scenery for Pensacola's Cycle Drive Mobile Home Park residents became the source of destruction during severe storms that moved through Northwest Florida Wednesday afternoon.

The Pensacola area experienced severe weather Wednesday that resulted in a region-wide severe thunderstorm warning and at least two tornado warnings.

Cycle Drive resident Robert Havens was among those to face the worst of the storm's fury, as strong winds uprooted a massive tree from a neighboring yard and toppled it into the center of his mobile home, uprooting some of the mobile home park’s power lines with it.

Had he not grabbed the arm of his roommate, Robert Johnson, just in time to lead him toward the bathroom for safety, he fears they may not still be standing.

"I heard like a 'snap' or 'crack' or something and I jumped up, and I walked over and I grabbed him by the arm and I said, 'Get back to here!' So, we ran straight back to the bathroom ... and right when we got in there, that's when the tree fell and the ceiling in the bathroom did this," Havens said, folded arm downward to imitate the ceiling caving in.

The tree crashed through Haven's roof during a tornado warning that was issued for central Escambia and Santa Rosa counties after 1:35 p.m. as a line of severe thunderstorms moved over the area.

During the storm as Havens' roof collapsed, he managed to hang on to his phone and was able to call 911. He estimated they spent 10 or 15 minutes trapped in the bathroom before they were rescued by first responders. Havens prayed as he waited, and luckily, he and his roommate escaped unharmed.

Now, he’s grateful for the clothes he was able to leave with, even if the single pair of shoes he salvaged are a size or two too small. But still, he tells the tale of his near-death experience with a smile.

"God handles everything,” Havens said.

While the loss of his home was devasting, both in material items like clothes and furniture, and the sentimental ones, like the photographs, it’s far from the worst he’s survived, he said. A seizure led to the discovery of a brain tumor, leading to a string of risky surgeries.

But he credits his worst moments and past experiences as the only thing that kept him from “crying on the ground” when he caught sight of his home split in two for the first time. The most important thing is that he and Johnson were able to make it out safely.

"We just thought the whole thing is going to fall in on us, but thank God it didn't," he said.

As residents nervously roamed the park to assess the damage, careful not to step over stray power lines or into pools of muddy rainwater deep enough to submerge a shoe, many were well aware that it could have been any one of their windows or bedroom walls that a tree came crashing through.

Some of the residents who were fortunate enough to keep their power on welcomed those without it inside their own homes, many who they hardly knew.

When resident Brittney Starks watched firefighters pull Havens out the back door of his home from her neighboring home, she saw it with her three children in mind, who were still settling into their new home next door. Starks’ family had moved in only a day before the storm.

They were in the bedroom when a tree hit their home, and like Havens, she instinctively shepherded her children to the bathroom for safety.

"It was the worst thing I've ever seen my kids go through,” Starks said. “Because as a mother you're like, 'I want to protect them,' you know? It was scary."

Like Havens, she’ll be spending the night in nearby hotel until her brand-new home is livable again. She maneuvered her car through the crews working to remove trees blocking roads or to restore power, creating obstacles to avoid on every corner.

"We've lived here a day," Starks said. "We've been in that trailer one day ... we literally just put our deposit down and everything, signed our lease and just moved in."

Homes damaged in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

There were also reports of damage in Bellview, Ensley and the Ferry Pass area. The same storm then moved into the Pace area causing damage to several homes.

A two-by-four flew through the side of one house on Thistle Pine Court in Pace, and another home on the same road had a tin roof ripped off a shed.

In Ensley, general contractors with The English Company were working on a renovation project in the Hope Life Church on Olive Road when the storm hit the area Wednesday afternoon.

The owners' sons, David and Ryan English, were both stuck outside while the storm picked up steam and wrought havoc during its quick appearance.

“We came out here to look when it was raining real hard. Then it stopped raining, got real quiet and then really bright like the sun was out,” he said. “The leaves started going. Then that’s when we heard (the storm) that sounded like a train was coming up the tracks.”

Ryan described the storm as a tornado that sounded like a “bullhorn” coming through as they watched the trees in the area get thrown around by its winds.

“We tried to get inside, but because of the vortex, the door was shut. That’s when we heard the awning fly up onto the roof,” Ryan continued.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether the storm was a tornado or severe winds, but a survey team will assess the damage in the coming days.

Trees landed in the nearby Woodridge Mobile Village, on the Hope Life Church, and in the middle of the street on Olive Road.

Many of the residents of Woodridge left their homes on North Palafox and Olive streets in order to find a more secure place to ride out the remnants of the storm.

“We’ve got six houses that have trees on them, one of them is the office where it went through the roof,” said Woodridge Mobile Village Manager Tammy Clark.

1,700 lost power at peak of storm

Residents were among the 1,700 Florida Power and Light customers who lost power in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Wednesday. By Wednesday night, that number was down to 700 customers.

“It was really bad. My whole trailer shook, and my windows rattled. It literally sounded like the top of my roof was coming down,” said Woodridge resident Kristen Terrell, who left the village with her dog because she couldn’t trust her home’s security. “It was very quick. From the warning, we had maybe five minutes. We heard the wind pick up really fast, but by the time we heard it, it was on top of us."

No injuries were reported from the storm in Escambia or Santa Rosa counties.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service called for rainfall between 2 and 4 inches, with up to 6 inches in some areas.

Weather stations at the Pensacola International Airport reported 2.17 inches of rain had fallen Wednesday as of 6:53 p.m., but rain was expected to continue for several more hours.

Many schools and offices either did not open or closed early Wednesday because of the storms, and storms began impacting the Pensacola area just after noon.

The line of storms also caused damage in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana before impacting Florida.

Just as the system was moving into Florida the National Weather Service's storm prediction center issued a new severe weather outlook Wednesday that raised the severe weather risk for Pensacola from an "enhanced" risk to a "moderate" risk which is a level 4 of 5 of the risk categories for severe weather.

By Wednesday afternoon, the severe weather threat had ended though rain continued through Wednesday night. Weather forecasters said there was still a danger of flooding before the rain was expected to move out of the area after midnight.

News Journal reporter Benjamin Johnson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola severe weather damaged homes during tornado warning