Topekans receive strange alert about man wanted for murder in two other states

Topekans receive strange alert about man wanted for murder in two other states

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans are receiving a strange emergency alerts about an Alabama man wanted for murder in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

So far, only T-Mobile customers in the area are reporting getting the message, which is popping up similar to an AMBER alert.

The message reads ‘armed man wanted for homicides last seen in Morrilton’ which is a town in Arkansas. It also includes this link to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says they are not involved in the investigation and did not send the alert.

Special session gives Kansas lawmakers chance to lure Chiefs, Royals

KSNT 27 News spoke with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) who says they’re leading the investigation. OSBI says the man in question is Stacy Lee Drake and is wanted most recently for a double-homicide and carjacking that took place in Oklahoma the evening of June 18.

They say the car was found later that night in Arkansas, but that Drake is still missing. OSBI also says both Oklahoma and Arkansas authorities have been sending these alerts, but could not confirm whether or not the alert was meant for northeast Kansas.

The OSBI spokesman says they’d appreciate any help they can get in locating Drake. He is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s approximately 5’11” and 185 pounds.

SCOTUS rejects bump stock ban; what it means for Kansas gun owners

Drake is presumed to be armed. If you see him, call the police and do not approach.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.