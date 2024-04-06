Topekans gather at Dillons to collect free compost

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dillons gave away 50 yards of compost to the local community Saturday in north Topeka.

Area residents had the opportunity to take home some of the compost for free the morning of April 6.

“Today, I think the beautiful weather had a hand in how quickly the compost was distributed, we had customers show up, which always warms my heart to see all of the faces that are here,” said Sheila Regehr, Dillons spokeswoman. “We had a fantastic day, the compost went very quickly today.”

As a part of the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, the grocery store Dillons gave away 1.4 million pounds of food to their food bank partners and converted more than fifty-two hundred tons of food waste into compost. In addition to the compost giveaway, Dillons was able to provide $5,000 to the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

Thunder Over The Heartland reveals lineup, tickets go on sale

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.