Topekan Shyla Goracke dies at hospital where she was taken after her son's stabbing death

The mother of the 9-year-old Topeka boy who was fatally stabbed last week has died, a Shawnee County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office was notified Monday that Shyla M. Goracke, 29, of Topeka, had died at the Topeka hospital where she was admitted June 20, said sheriff's Deputy Abigail Christian.

No information was being made public about Goracke's cause or manner of death.

The sheriff's office on June 20 took Goracke into custody in connection with the stabbing death of her son, 9-year-old Zerick I. Ozuna, Christian said.

The boy was found after deputies were called late the morning of June 20 to a house just south of Lake Sherwood at 3911 S.W. Worwick Town Road, she said.

Zerick was found in the house suffering multiple wounds to his chest and neck and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Christian said.

Circumstances of the deaths remained under investigation.

