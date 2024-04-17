Topekan Robert Fapp arrested in Potwin neighborhood killing of his father, Ross Fapp

A Topeka man was being held Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death late Tuesday of his father in the city's Potwin neighborhood.

Robert W. Fapp, 38, of Topeka, was booked at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records said he was being held on a $1 million bond Wednesday in connection with one count each of aggravated battery and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

Topeka police Lt. Donna Eubanks said Wednesday that the victim was Ross L. Fapp, 79, and added that the Fapps and another victim who was wounded during the same incident were "known to each other."

Topeka Capital-Journal archives show Robert Fapp was born March 8, 1986, in Topeka, the son of Ross and Katherine "Kitty" Fapp.

Topeka police made an arrest Tuesday evening after responding to a double stabbing that claimed the life of Ross L. Fapp, who co-owned the house in pink shown at 417 S.W. Woodlawn Ave.

Shawnee County Appraiser's Office records identify Ross and Katherine Fapp as the owners of a house at 417 S.W. Woodlawn Ave. Woodlawn runs north and south and is located one and a half block west of S.W. Washburn Avenue.

Topeka police were called about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of S.W. Woodlawn Avenue, where officers found two people, both suffering from stab wounds, said police Lt. Ed Stanley.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where one was later pronounced deceased, he said.

The other victim's wounds weren't considered life-threatening, Stanley said.

That person's name wasn't being made public.

Tuesday evening's homicide increased to four the number of homicides Topeka police have recorded so far this year, with the third having taken place last week.

Officers have classified a death that took place Tuesday afternoon in Topeka as a "suspicious death" but haven't reached a conclusion as to whether it was a homicide.

