Topeka woman hospitalized in hit-and-run crash in northeast Kansas

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – State troopers are reporting an 80-year-old woman is injured following a crash in Jefferson County on Memorial Day.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports the crash occurred at 11:20 a.m. on May 27 on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 at Barton Road. A GMC Acadia was traveling east on the highway when it tried to make a left turn north on Barton Road.

The GMC was hit by an unknown white pickup truck, causing it to crash. The driver of the GMC, an 80-year-old Topeka woman, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

