Topeka St. Jude Dream Home helps kids, families

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday is your last chance to buy a ticket for the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home and meet the bonus prize deadline!

Along with the chance to win a brand-new home, if you buy a ticket for the dream home by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 20, you have a chance to win a $2,500 shopping spree at Sutherlands. Families don’t have to pay for anything once their children are admitted to St. Jude Research Hospital.

St. Jude works to study, treat, cure Sickle Cell Disease

Chris Cazier, one of the contractors for this year’s Dream Home, told 27 News he knows the importance of St. Jude’s mission firsthand.

“The last thing that you want to worry about and you don’t think about it until you’re there is whether your house payment is going to be made, whether your car payment is going to be made,” Cazier said. “You don’t want to worry about anything but being there for your child. That’s going through more than they should have to and more than you can even imagine.”

The Dream Home can be found at 2635 SW Sherwood Park Drive in southwest Topeka. It is being built by Drippé Homes, and has an estimated value of $600,000. It will be raffled off to one lucky winner.

Features of the dream home include three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an estimated 2,200 square feet. Free tours of the home run from July 12-28 at the following times:

Fridays: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 4 p.m.

Less than 2,000 tickets for the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home are available. Each ticket is $100. Get a ticket here or call (800) 846-2640.

