Topeka St. Jude Dream Home raises funds for life-long cancer research

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Danny Thomas founded St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with one dream, ending childhood cancer. Jacob, who received treatment at the hospital in that same goal is willing to do whatever he can to make that dream a reality.

When Jacob was young, his older brother was diagnosed with a tumor and admitted to St. Jude.

Sixteen months later, it took his life. Just one year after his brother’s passing, Jacob was diagnosed with his own brain tumor at 18 and admitted to St. Jude. After a successful brain surgery, Jacob was deemed “Tumor-free”.

Even though the tumor is gone, Jacob told 27 News his time at the hospital isn’t over.

“They’ve asked me, ‘Hey, you know, would you mind being in this research study? Would you mind being in this?’, and I’m like talk what you want. Go for it”, he said. “They’ve given me so much that I mean, why would I not want to give something back to them.”

You can help the kids at St. Jude right here from northeast Kansas if you buy a ticket for the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home.

The dream home can be found at 2635 SW Sherwood Park Drive in Topeka. It is being built by Drippé Homes and has an estimated value of $600,000.

Features of the dream home include three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an estimated 2,200 square feet. Free tours of the home run from July 12-28 at the following times:

Fridays: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home are $100. Get a ticket here or call (800) 846-2640.

