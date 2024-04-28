Topeka shooting leads to life-threatening injuries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning in Topeka.

Officers responded to the scene of a shooting near SE. 37th Street and SE Adams Avenue, according to a press release from the Topeka Police Department (TPD).

At approximately 1:33 a.m., officers were informed of a vehicle collision and a possible shooting near SE 29th and SE Adams Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by AMR to a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing with more updates expected to come.

Anyone with information is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

