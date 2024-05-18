Topeka retirement center celebrates 60 years of service

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local retirement center is writing a new chapter in Topeka this week by showcasing the results of extensive renovation work at one of its buildings.

Brewster Place is capping off 60 years of service to the retirement community in the Capital City this May with the completion of a $16 million remodeling project. Renovation work on the first retirement center of Topeka’s flagship building, the Redwood Building, started 18 months ago.

With renovations ending, residents and other members of the Topeka community were invited to check out the completed work which focused on the first and fifth floors and the addition of a new sixth floor on the Redwood Building.

“It is a grand opening of the oldest building on campus, instead of building new we renovated it, a lot of people have a lot of memories of this building going up, and it gives people a way to celebrate it,” said Chuck Engel, chairman of the Brewster Place Governing Board.

Fiesta Topeka is back for 2024, here’s what to know

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.