Topeka Rescue Mission thoughts on latest homeless data

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The homeless problem is growing across the country and in Topeka as well.

According to Topeka’s most recent data, the city’s homeless count has increased by 125 people since last year.

Capital Building turned into music video set

Executive Director for the Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM), La Manda Broyles, said this trend is a result of many factors, such as the pandemic, a lack of affordable housing and inflation.

“You know budgets, everybody’s been impacted,” Broyles said when addressing inflation. “Whether you are of a higher socioeconomic class or one that is on governmental assistance.”

Last year, the city passed an ordinance which now prohibits homeless camps in certain parts of the city. Broyles believes the ordinance is being enforced without giving the people living in the camps enough time to find a new place to stay.

“We did not do anything to create additional housing,” Broyles said. “We did not do anything where we gave people 12 to 18 months in order to really plan for those that are trying to get birth certificates, ID’s, eviction fines paid for, all of that.”

Bill Self still recruiting for 2024-25 season, expecting improvement from multiple guards

The TRM helps the homeless in many ways. Their distribution center serves multiple purposes in the community, including giving out food and toiletries while also helping people rehabilitate after being homeless. They also house 240 to 250 people a night.

Despite the uphill battle, Broyles said someone must help those in need.

“It is my duty, my blessing, and my responsibility to continue to bring voice to those who have been muted” Broyles said. “And I will continue to do so. Because the people experiencing homelessness are not a problem, homelessness is.”

For more Homeless Issue news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. To download our Storm Track Weather App, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.