For Topeka, reckoning and reconciliation means challenging conversations, facing harsh truths

Police supporters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered in August 2020 in front of Topeka's city hall, at odds over police reform proposals. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

May 25, 2024, marked four years since George Floyd was murdered.

This horrific event was captured by the cellphones of several witnesses, who later found themselves in court describing the anger and the powerlessness they felt for nine and a half minutes. For those who watched the videos played on television and social media, there was a sense of hopelessness because this murder occurred just 92 days following the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was senselessly killed because he was someplace he “should not have been.” That standard was set by individuals without the right to do so.

I recall saying to my cohort from the Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2020, “I do not give a damn about Amaud Arbery.”

I saw visible puzzlement register on several faces as I followed up with: “I am more concerned with the youth still alive in our city that are being brutalized every single day.”

Remember 2020. Remember COVID-19, shelter in place, virtual schooling, and the multitude of disparities being revealed. Layer on top of those the police-involved shootings, social and economic injustices, and episodes of “isms” that occur with the frequency of a beating heart.

This mental, emotional and sometimes physical brutalization repeats itself daily in the lives of Topeka’s youths. Our community is on the losing end. Refusing to address these issues makes the decision to leave our city a relatively easy one for our youths to make after graduation.

Topeka does not like to reckon with its past — or its present. But Topeka does like to reconcile, because it’s something worth celebrating.

If we party together, it means we’re OK. Right?

“The Way of Light” spoken-word operetta premiered May 25. Artist Vanessa German shared her experience of Topeka’s struggle with reckoning. She learned that there are people in Topeka who do not like to sit in discomfort. Rationalization channels their discomfort into performative works, which are capped off with a celebration. And Topeka loves to party.

Rest assured, reckoning is never invited to such an occasion, or even offered a seat at the reconciliation table.

Reckoning is too brash. Too unpredictable. And so uncontrollable. If they invited reckoning, it would disrupt the party. After all the discomfort they have experienced from learning about someone else’s discomfort, they deserve to party. They owe it to themselves to make sure they party with like-minded people to minimize experiencing further moments that make them feel uncomfortable. They may even talk about their efforts during the party, further validating the need to celebrate.

This is reconciliation without reckoning. It gives all the “good feels,” while ignoring the nagging undercurrent that something is just not right.

A “blanket of absolution” is what Vanessa German called it. It is a forced calm, unstable at best.

Reckoning exists to disrupt all that is unfair, unjust, and comfortable. It stands in the corner of boardrooms where diversity is both necessary and nonexistent. It sits in classrooms where minority students graduate lacking basic competency skills. It walks the halls of hospitals where Black women die before hearing the cries of their children or cry after hearing the last breath of their children. It stares blankly in the face of the city’s most vulnerable communities with limited, underfunded mental health resources. And it waits for its tipping point.

Reckoning and reconciliation are close companions. But when their work is scripted or predetermined, it disguises pain. Their routines pamper the tender ear of the listener without regard for the bleeding and bruises of the speaker. There is no genuine relationship or trust.

But when operating organically, reckoning and reconciliation tend to the speaker with understanding and compassion from the listener. This is the place where trust, healing and growth reside.

We can move through hardships to the stars. Who gets to decide which hardships to overcome? We do, Topeka. We all do.

And we choose to overcome them all.

There is no us versus them. We collectively own the pain because we collectively own the healing. When it comes to reckoning and reconciliation, don’t put the parties first. Don’t assume you’re going to feel comfortable and supported throughout the process. Commit to grow, whatever it takes, and however long it takes.

Begin by just listening.

Tara D. Wallace is a licensed clinician and trauma therapist in Topeka. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here.

The post For Topeka, reckoning and reconciliation means challenging conversations, facing harsh truths appeared first on Kansas Reflector.