Topeka Public Schools honor plaintiff’s families in historic Brown v. Board case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Public School district is celebrating 70 years since the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the Brown v. Board of Education case that started in Topeka.

Tomorrow is the 70th of the ruling ordering the de-segregation of schools across the country. For the very first time, Topeka Public Schools are honoring the five plaintiffs of the Brown v. Board case and their families Thursday.

The event featured presentations on the lasting impact of the case, including a speech by superintendent Tiffany Anderson who is the district’s first female African-American superintendent.

“It’s important to note that while we’re celebrating the 70th anniversary, this is not a moment in time, this work is over time,” Anderson said. “This is continued work that’s been done before the 70th and will continue after the 70th.”

The district said the night is a tribute to its history and highlights their continued commitment to fostering an inclusive school environment for all students.

