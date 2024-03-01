Topeka police sergeant deserves credit for better communications with unsheltered people

Topeka has seen an increasing number of campsites across the community, with some in areas that don't allow the practice. For unsheltered residents, being forced to move can be traumatic and even more so when intentions aren't clearly communicated well in advance.

Previous efforts to move campsites, including Tent City, have been met with complaints about a lack of communication.

And even as the city grapples with the homelessness issue, it does appear to be making strides in communicating its intentions, with much of that credit going to Topeka police Sgt. Mat Rose.

Topeka police Sgt. Mat Rose, left, talks with people who are unsheltered about the city's code enforcements Tuesday morning by the Kansas River.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Tim Hrenchir and Stacey Saldanha-Olson report Topeka's mayor and city council voted 9-0 last September to expand the city's ordinance that makes it a crime to camp in certain, specific places. It banned camping — with limited exceptions — on public and private property within 500 feet of the centerline of any trail, including trails on levees running alongside the Kansas River.

On Tuesday, Topeka police Maj. Michael Cross told The Capital-Journal the city and its partners had planned to remove campers, belongings and any structures that might be present from the area just north of the Kansas River between the N.W. Topeka Boulevard and N. Kansas Avenue bridges.

But they didn’t just bulldoze the site.

"These are people, too," Cross said "We wanted to make sure they were afforded that opportunity, that if something was valuable to them and this was their home, they were given the opportunity to gather their possessions and get out of here in time."

And while members of the homeless camp expressed frustration and heartache over being displaced, they also expressed gratitude to Rose and his team for their efforts to help them.

Rose — who supervises a police team that does outreach to people who are homeless — brought his truck before Tuesday's official cleanout and helped campers move their belongings.

Thank you, Sgt. Rose, for your efforts. Thank you for ensuring these people are treated with a level of respect and dignity they aren’t often afforded.

Also taking part in the abatement process were TRM Ministries, the Topeka Police Department and the city's water pollution control division, property maintenance unit, public works department and housing division.

The city and its partners with the abatement effort, in enforcing the September ordinance, gave residents time to comply with the code and often giving them additional time if they had made improvements.

Still, Topeka needs to make more progress in other aspects of the homeless issue.

We know the city is working with an outside consultant who is helping generate ideas and a game plan for Topeka's rising homeless population. We hope that this can yield positive outcomes and sooner rather than later.

We can only talk about this issue so much without action. We also need to keep in mind these are people, not talking points.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka police sergeant deserves credit for communications before move