Topeka police investigate suspicious gunshot death in 3700 block of S.W. Park South Court

Topeka police on Friday were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" in the 3700 block of S.W. Park South Court.

The name, age and gender of the deceased person weren't being made public.

Police were called just after 8 a.m. to the location involved, where they found a person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, said Rosie Nichols, co-interim communications director for Topeka's city government.

An officer guarded the north door Friday morning of an apartment building at 3780 S.W. Park South Court. That street runs north and south and is located about one block east of S.W. Burlingame Road.

A Topeka police officer guarded the south doors of a building at 3780 S.W. Park South Court Friday morning as police investigated a suspicious shooting death they said occurred in that block.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the death to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the criminal investigations bureau of the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or providing tips online.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Suspicious gunshot death investigated at Topeka apartment complex