Topeka police investigate as a suicide the death of a person found in or near Kansas River

Topeka police are investigating as a suicide the death of a person found deceased March 29 in or near the Kansas River in Topeka.

The deceased person was found about 9:30 a.m. March 29 in or near the Kansas River, just east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge. Police used yellow crime scene tape to cordon off an area just north of the river.

