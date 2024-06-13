Topeka police found empty bottle of Fireball and a gun in DUI arrest of Rep. Carl Maughan

Topeka police found an empty bottle of Fireball, a box of beer with missing cans and a loaded handgun during the drunken driving arrest of Rep. Carl Maughan, according to a newly released affidavit.

Maughan, a Wichita-area lawmaker, is charged in Shawnee County District Court with two misdemeanor crimes and two traffic infractions stemming from his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

District Magistrate Judge Christopher Turner ordered the release of the affidavit last week in response to requests from The Topeka Capital-Journal and another media outlet.

Maughan's defense attorney Tom Lemon didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment, but he did object to the court releasing the affidavit.

After his DUI arrest in Topeka, Rep. Carl Maughan, R-Colwich, said he isn't campaigning for reelection even though his name will still be on the ballot in the August primary.

What did Topeka police allege in Carl Maughan affidavit?

Maughan was arrested March 4 after a police officer pulled him over on S.W. Topeka Boulevard near S.W. 29th Street, according to the narrative of a police affidavit detailing the allegations.

Officer Brian Willyard wrote in the affidavit that it was at 12:36 a.m. that he observed a car fail to maintain the lane while traveling northbound on Topeka Boulevard. He said "the vehicle traveled outside of its lane, traveling over the single solid yellow line on the left side of the inside northbound lane."

He also noted that the car was traveling 33 mph in a zone with a 40 mph speed limit before it accelerated through the intersection at 29th Street while changing lanes from left to right without signaling. Willyard then initiated a traffic stop, and Maughan pulled over.

"When I contacted him, I observed inside the vehicle an open cardboard box of beer missing multiple cans and there was an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Carl's breath," Willyard wrote. "There was also an open / empty 100 ML bottle of Fire Ball and two unopened containers in a blue duffle bag in the passenger seat located in the same luggage compartment / zipper as a loaded Silver Taurus PT-111 9MM semi-automatic handgun."

Willyard said Maughan refused a standardized field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test. He initially consented to providing a breath sample but withdrew consent after being taken to the Law Enforcement Center.

He also refused to consent to providing a blood sample, Willyard said, so Maughan was taken to the St. Francis campus of The University of Kansas Health System while police worked on a warrant.

Shawnee County Chief Judge Steven Ebberts approved the search warrant at 3:03 a.m. The test results were still pending as of when Willyard wrote the affidavit, which was filed with the court at 10:50 a.m. Maughan was then booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

More: Kansas lawmaker charged with DUI and gun crime in Topeka may have law license suspended

Judge rejected arguments to seal Carl Maughan affidavit

Turner, the magistrate judge, ordered the public release of a redacted version of the affidavit on June 4.

Under Kansas law, anyone can request that the court disclose any affidavits or sworn testimony in support of probable cause. But lawyers can ask for redactions or to seal the entire affidavit, and the law provides 10 possible reasons to do so.

Turner indicated that Lemon, the defense attorney, and deputy district attorney Jason McIlrath with the Shawnee County District Attorney's Office both filed responses to the media requests for release of the affidavit. Those responses were filed under seal, meaning the contents aren't public.

Turner's order did note some of the contents of those responses.

He wrote that the prosecutor asked for some redactions, which he approved. It appears that the only redactions were Maughan's date of birth and an identification number for the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was driving. State law provides for such personal information to be redacted.

Meanwhile, the defense objected to the release of the affidavit and filed a motion to seal it, which would have barred public access.

Turner wrote that the defense argued that "1) Releasing the affidavit, upon the Defendant being found not guilty, would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy; 2) Releasing the affidavit would endanger the life or physical safety of the Defendant; 3) Releasing the affidavit would jeopardize the physical, mental or emotional safety of the Defendant; and 4) Releasing the affidavit would cause irreparable harm if the defendant were proven not guilty."

"The Court finds sealing the affidavits is not necessary to protect against the concerns raised by the defendant and authorized by statute," Turner wrote.

He wrote that "all defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty," and that releasing affidavits "always pose the risk of unwanted publicity and damage to a defendant," but that is not a legal justification for sealing it.

While the law does allow for sealing or redacting information that could risk the defendant's safety, "the Defendant has not provided any factual basis" to support that argument, Turner wrote. He also noted that the legal justification related to physical, mental or emotional safety doesn't apply to defendants.

What is Carl Maughan charged with?

Maughan faces charges of two misdemeanor crimes and two traffic infractions.

Possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Driving under the influence; first offense.

Failure to signal lane change.

Failure to maintain single lane.

On the gun charge, prosecutors allege Maughan illegally possessed a loaded weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs "to such a degree as to render such person incapable of safely operating a firearm."

Prosecutors didn't specify in the complaint whether the DUI charge involves alcohol, drugs or both, or whether they will seek to prove it using a blood alcohol concentration, for which the legal threshold is 0.08.

A court hearing is scheduled for June 26.

Maughan is no longer campaigning for reelection

Maughan, a Republican legislator from Colwich, had filed to run for reelection to the Kansas House after his arrest.

After challengers filed to run in the race, Maughan said he was withdrawing.

"For personal and family reasons, I will be terminating my campaign for re-election as State Representative for District 90," Maughan said in a May 30 post to social media. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of the 90th. I will complete my term and remain active in politics in order to continue to serve our state and nation in whatever small way that I can."

However, Maughan will still be on the ballot for the August primary.

He said in a June 11 post that the Secretary of State's Office informed him he couldn't be removed from the ballot because the filing deadline had passed.

"Accordingly, despite the fact that I will not be seeking the nomination my name will remain on the ballot," Maughan said in the post. "Please do not let this cause confusion. I have terminated my campaign in this primary election."

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: What Topeka police found during Kansas Rep. Carl Maughan's DUI arrest