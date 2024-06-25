Some Topeka officials indicate support for updated Neighborhood Revitalization Program

A city incentive program could get an update and renewal.

Several city council members indicated support for renewing the Neighborhood Revitalization Program during the June 18 meeting.

What is the Neighborhood Revitalization Program?

The Topeka plan began in 1994 after the state of Kansas authorized the program through the Neighborhood Revitalization Act.

Topeka was the first city in Kansas to adopt a local plan, and it has been administered every year since 1995.

Since the program's start, there has been $516 million of new investment, about $390 million for commercial and $126 million for residential.

A copy of the proposed Neighborhood Revitalization Program renewal for 2025-2027.

The current plan is set to expire on Dec. 31. Its boundary is based on the 2020 Topeka neighborhood health map.

The suggested renewal updates the boundary, so it aligns with the current 2023 neighborhood health map. A renewal would last through Dec. 31, 2027.

What do Topeka City Council members think of the revitalization plan?

Council member Neil Dolber asked how much of this process is proactive and reactive.

"Are we just waiting for people to show up or are we selling out program, not only this program but our other incentive programs in those neighborhoods?" Dolber said.

Planning director Dan Warner said the city staff tries to be as proactive as possible with making sure people know about the incentive programs.

Dolber said he would like to see the program used as much as possible and city staff need to continue to be proactive.

Council member Michelle Hoferer said she's a big fan of the program.

"This is a program that I'm fully behind," Hoferer said. "So, when it comes down to it, I would like to see this program extended."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka officials voice support for Neighborhood Revitalization Program