Topeka man identified in sixth homicide investigation of the year

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Topeka man has been identified as the victim of Friday, May 24, mornings shooting in the 100 block of NW US 24 Highway.

According to a press release from the Topeka Police Department, Charles Balocca, 61, of Topeka has been identified as the deceased.

Just before 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, TPD was notified that an individual was suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Balocca, and he was determined deceased by medical personnel.

This investigation is ongoing, becoming Topeka’s sixth homicide investigation of the year.

