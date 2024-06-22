Topeka man in hospital with suspected serious injuries after crash on I-470

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in the hospital with suspected serious injuries after rear ending someone on I-470 early Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, at 12:33 a.m. the driver of a 2012 Ford Focus was traveling Eastbound on I-470 in Shawnee County at high speeds in the right lane when they rear ended a 2012 Ford Fusion. Both vehicles then spun out and became disabled in the roadway.

The driver of the 2012 Ford Focus was not wearing a seatbelt.

