Topeka man dies of injuries after motorcycle crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) says a man injured in a motorcycle crash earlier this month is dead.

TPD spokeswoman Rosie Nichols announced in a press release the driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Tuesday, May 7, died of his injuries on Saturday, May 11. He has been identified as Christopher L. Evans, 38, of Topeka.

Police were called around 5:30 p.m. on May 7 to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and passenger car at 1st Street and SW Topeka Boulevard. The rider of the motorcycle, later identified as Evans, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Nichols says an occupant of the passenger car, a 31-year-old Topeka woman, fled the area on foot and was found at a nearby intersection by police. She was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a felony warrant. Police are still investigating this incident.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, send an email to the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

