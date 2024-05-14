‘Topeka JUMP’ calls for officials to address violence, homelessness

TOPEKA (KSNT) – ‘Topeka JUMP’ held their annual spring assembly to shed light on the community’s most pressing issues.

The group gathered at Washburn University’s Lee Arena Monday night to urge community leaders to address homelessness, violence and the mental health crisis.

Several city and county officials were in attendance including Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook. Cook says while all three issues are very important, the county is especially focused on homelessness.

“At the Shawnee County level, we’re looking at the homelessness,” Cook said. “Really the homeless initiative has been working and gathering information to come back to both the city and the county to address homelessness.”

Cook says community involvement is a huge factor to addressing these problems.

“Get involved. If you have an idea, if you have a suggestion, bring it forward,” he said. “All the elected officials, we are approachable… we want to hear from the public about these things.”

You can find contact information for county commissioners on the county website here.

