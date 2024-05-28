Topeka joins nation as it sounds Taps for Fallen veterans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many people gathered at the Combat Air Museum in Topeka to honor all those who died while serving.

At 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, retired Air Force Captain Herschel Stroud along with thousands of other bugle horn players around the country simultaneously sounded Taps. The movement is known as Taps Across America.

Kansans celebrate Memorial Day at Perry Lake

“From before electronic communication, before radio, and it is still used today at military bases as a sign of lights out, or ‘day is done,'” Stroud said. “Taps is a very memorable tune and it’s an honor and a privilege to sound it.”

Stroud is no stranger to Taps, as he says he’s been playing the bugle horn most of his life.

“When I was 14, I started sounding taps in a little cemetery in Kansas at the end of World War II when deceased soldiers’ bodies were being shipped home,” Stroud said.

Memorial Day is a chance for Americans to not only honor but mourn, reflect and appreciate the sacrifice that countless Americans made since the tradition began in the 19th Century.

“A lot of people say ‘Happy Memorial Day’ but there’s nothing really happy about Memorial Day,” Vietnam Veteran Bruce Couch said. “We’re remembering our parents, grandparents, but most of all, those that served and didn’t get the opportunity to come home. They made the ultimate sacrifice.”

For more Kansas news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.