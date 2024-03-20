Topeka fiesta sees its most royalty candidates in 11 years; here's when food sales begin

This year's Fiesta Topeka drew the most candidates for royalty that event has seen in 11 years, with four.

The one king candidate and three queen candidates will take turns selling tasty tacos, burritos, enchiladas and other Mexican foods each day beginning April 1 at Marlo Cuevas-Balandran Activity Center, 224 N.E. Chandler.

The annual fiesta, a celebration of Mexican culture and food, will then take place from July 16 to 20 on the grounds of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 N.E. Chandler, organizers said at a news conference Wednesday.

"Fiesta Topeka is a long-cherished tradition, bringing together the rich tapestry of cultures that make our city so vibrant," said Marisol Marcelo, publicity chair for the event. "From colorful parades to electrifying performances, Fiesta Topeka promises something for everyone."

Ballet Folklorico de Topeka dancers, from left, Chris Hernandez, Michelle Meraz, Jose Cerca Jr. and Alisoa Torres, perform at a news conference held Wednesday to spotlight the annual Fiesta Topeka, which will be held July 16 to 20.

Car show to be part of this year's fiesta

Dancing by members of Ballet Folklorico de Topeka was part of a news conference in which organizers introduced the candidates for royalty Wednesday morning at the Cuevas-Balandran Center.

"This year's celebration promises to be another memorable one, and we can't wait to share the excitement with the community," said Deborah Ortega, chair of Fiesta Topeka.

The fiesta is held to raise money for Holy Family Catholic School. It has taken place annually since 1933 and was known as Fiesta Mexicana before changing its name last year.

This year's fiesta will include one new feature, a daily car show in which various dedicated car clubs from the area will display their vehicles on the fiesta "midway" near the intersection of N.E. Chandler and Seward, Ortega said.

"Lowriders," which are customized cars popular among Mexican and Chicano youths, will be displayed there on Saturday evening of this year's fiesta, she said.

The Fiesta Topeka candidates this year are, from left, 15-year-old Gabriela Reyna Gutierrez Flores, 17-year-old Esteban Tetuan, 17-year-old Kimberlee Anahi Lara-Rodriguez and 16-year-old Julissa Hughes Martinez.

Queen candidates are all teens

This year's four candidates for king and queen are the fiesta's most since it had six in 2013, when there were four candidates for queen and two candidates for king, the fiesta website shows.

This year's lone candidate for king is Esteban Tetuan, a 2015 Topeka West High School graduate. Queen candidates are Gabriela Reyna Gutierrez Flores, 15; Julissa Hughes Martinez, 16; and Kimberlee Anahi Lara-Rodriguez, 17.

Candidates beginning April 1 will take turns selling Mexican food for one-week stints at the Cuevas-Balandran Center, with each candidate getting a total of three weeks of food sales.

Food sales schedules will be made available on the Fiesta website at fiestatopeka.com, organizers said.

What all is planned?

The fiesta festival between July 16 and 20 will feature music, dancing, food, a carnival, an art show and the car show.

Plans call for festivities to also include a pickleball tournament June 8 and 9; a cornhole tournament June 22; a 5-kilometer run/walk July 6; a mini-fiesta July 6 at Evergy Plaza, 620 S. Kansas Ave.; a parade July 13 in downtown Topeka; a Coronation Ball July 13; and a golf tournament July 19.

Volunteers are still needed to help put on this year's fiesta, organizers said. Applications to volunteer may be found on the fiesta's website.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Fiesta Topeka organizers share plans for this year's annual festival