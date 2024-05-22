Topeka courts closed Wednesday due to technical difficulties

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Due to technical difficulties, Topeka’s Municipal Court will be temporarily closed to the public Wednesday.

A spokesman with the City of Topeka announced the Topeka Municipal Court will be temporarily closed to the public Wednesday, May 22. This comes after technical issues were found with the court’s internet and phone systems.

Due to the temporary closure, no in-person dockets will be held and the court will not be open for walk-in business, according to the news release. All court cases that were supposed to take place Wednesday, May 22, will be rescheduled for a later date. Defendants and defense counsel will be notified of updates to the hearings via mail.

According to the release, the City expects to have updates on the condition of the impacted system by Wednesday afternoon.

