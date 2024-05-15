Topeka city council unanimously approves new city manager contract

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council voted 10-0 in favor of the contract for new city manager Robert Perez.

The contract has a term of 12 months and includes a salary of $255,000.

Perez is leaving his role as the assistant city manager of infrastructure for the city of Dallas to take over in Topeka

KSNT 27 News stopped Perez for his first official interview as the new capital city manager. He says he’s excited to get started, and spoke on why he chose to make the move.

“Learning more and more about the community throughout the process,” Perez said. “It’s a Capital City. And I want to have the opportunity to work with everybody to ensure that we reach the vision that has been shared with me to this point.”

Perez also says his taste of Topeka has him looking forward to making it his new home.

“So far, working with the community,” he said, “everybody who we’ve spoken with has been very welcoming, has had a lot of good ideas and a lot to share.”

Perez’s official start date has yet to be announced, but he is expected to take office at the end of June or early July.

