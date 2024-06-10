Topeka Boulevard construction set to begin

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Beginning on Monday, June 10 parts of Topeka Boulevard will be closed due to construction.

There are two construction projects beginning on June 10. One project involves the intersection of SW 29th Street and SW Topeka Boulevard. The intersection will be closed to all traffic until Friday June, 14 for mill and overlay work.

SW Topeka Boulevard will also be closed from north of SW 29th Street to south of SW 27th Street for more mill and overlay work, as well as curb and gutter construction and pavement replacement. This begins on June 10 as well and is expected to last until Aug. 16.

27 News spoke to a resident who lives in the area who told us that the construction will be an inconvenience.

“Anybody that is in the immediate area is really effected going north, period,” said William Hayes. “You have to go way this way, or way that way to go where you need to go. Not convenient, not properly planned at all.”

The city shared the following detour routes for these road work projects:

Eastbound 29 th Street from 29 th Street and Burlingame Road , south on Burlingame Road to 37 th Street, then east to Kansas Avenue, then north to 29 th Street.

Westbound 29 th Street from 29 th Street and Kansas Avenu e south on Kansas Avenue to 37 th Street then west to Burlingame Road then north to 29 th Street.

Northbound Topeka Boulevard from 37 th Street and Topeka Boulevard east on 37 th Street to Kansas Avenue then north to 21 st Street then west to Topeka Boulevard.

Southbound Topeka Boulevard from 21 st Street and Topeka Boulevard east on 21 st Street to Kansas Avenue then south to 37 th Street then west to Topeka Boulevard.

