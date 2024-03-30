Topeka area offers watch parties to see the April 8 solar eclipse

While the upcoming total solar eclipse won't be viewed at perfect fullness in Kansas, it can be viewed at about 90% totality.

The eclipse will take place from 12:36 to 3:09 p.m. April 8 in Topeka. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's website, the last total solar eclipse was Aug. 21, 2017 but unlike that one, the viewing path, or path of totality, is wider for this one.

Events across Kansas and across the world are being held to view this astrological wonder. Listed below are some of the events planned for the Topeka area.

Area organizations are hosting watch parties for the April 8 solar eclipse. Several months ago, middle school students, from left, Natalia Cronberg, Teddy Hildenbrand and Izzy Greig, wore their safety glasses hoping for a break in the clouds to view the annular solar eclipse at Washburn University.

Topeka

Papan’s Landing Senior Center at 619 N.W. Paramore St. will host an eclipse party from noon to 3 p.m. Food, drink and glasses will be provided, according to the center's Facebook page.

As previously reported, the seven Sonic locations will be have a blackout special. Customers can order a specialty drink and get a free pair of glasses.

Lawrence

Kansas University astronomers have invited the public to watch the solar eclipse from noon to 3:30 p.m. on the marching band tarmac west of the Dole Institute. There will be activities, telescopes to look through and free glasses, according to an event flyer.

Manhattan

The Flint Hills Discover Center will host a solar eclipse party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where people can watch the eclipse through a sun spotter out in the Blue Earth Plaza, the center's curator of education Sally Dreher said. There will also be activities inside the center before and after the eclipse that are open to the public with the purchase of admissions tickets.

The Sunset Zoo will host its own viewing of the eclipse from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Guests will celebrate with an ambassador animal presentation, "wonder spots" and light refreshments. The first 100 people to visit will receive glasses.

NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration will broadcast the eclipse on NASA+ and will provide a viewing option without commentary on its YouTube account at noon, according to the NASA website.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Where and when to watch the total solar eclipse in Topeka area