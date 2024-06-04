All Topeka-area legislative races have candidates on both side of the aisle this November

All Kansas legislative positions are up for election this year, and in Shawnee County, each race has a Republican and Democrat vying for the seat.

The county saw 29 candidates file in the 12 races for state House and Senate positions by the noon Monday deadline. Democrats are more aggressively filing in races that in prior years were uncontested as they attempt to break the state's Republican supermajority.

Each Kansas House race that includes Shawnee County in its district will have a contested general election.

Who is running in Shawnee County for the Kansas House?

House District 50

Kyle McNorton, R-Topeka, is seeking his first electoral win in the district that spans across northern and western Shawnee County. The freshman lawmaker replaced Fred Patton, who held the seat since 2015, in September after his resignation.

McNorton is uncontested in the primary, as is his general election opponent Jessica "JP" Porter, a Topeka Democrat.

McNorton, a former University of Kansas and Kansas City Chiefs football player, advocates for limited government and highlights his business background on his campaign website.

Porter says her priorities are reproductive rights, worker rights, Medicaid expansion and property tax relief.

House District 52

Jesse Borjon, R-Topeka, is seeking a third term representing the district that includes southwest Topeka. He's uncontested in the Republican primary.

Jacquie Whitney Lightcap is a Democrat seeking to unseat Borjon. Lightcap says funding public schools, strengthening the economy and increasing access to health care are her top priorities.

Borjon says he's focused on responsible budgeting, making a business friendly climate and improving the quality of life.

House District 53

Kirk Haskins, D-Topeka, a teacher and business executive, is running for a second term at the Statehouse. On the Republican ticket, Jeff Coen, a former Topeka City Council member is assured of the nomination. There's also a third-party candidate with Aric Hermann, who is running as a Libertarian.

The district includes a swath of central Topeka bordered by Urish Road to the west, Gage Boulevard to the east, The Kansas river to the North and 29th Street in the South.

Haskins says his priorities are equity in health care, including Medicaid expansion and reproductive health care, improving the economy and supporting public education.

Coen, a website designer and Topeka elected official, has advocated for fiscal responsibility, job creation and improved public safety in past campaigns.

Hermann said he's running because he's not happy with the direction of either major political party.

House District 54

Ken Corbet, R-Topeka, is seeking a sixth term in a district that includes a small part of Topeka and most of southern Shawnee County and northern Osage County. Corbet, a Topeka business owner, said his top issues are reducing property taxes, opposing abortion, defending constitutional rights and growing the economy.

Jade Pearson Ramsdell, Corbet's Democratic challenger, has a background in public health and community advocacy. She says her policy focuses include protection of women's reproductive rights, Medicaid expansion, more resources for public education and enhancing the economy.

House District 55

Tobias Schlingensiepen, D-Topeka, is seeking his second term representing north-central Topeka in the Statehouse. A pastor and treasurer of the Kansas Democratic Party, Schlingensiepen said he's prioritizing jobs, education, health care, responsible tax policy and inclusivity in his campaign.

Michael Barron, his Republican opponent, hasn't released a statement about his campaign and his filing doesn't include a campaign website or contact information.

House District 56

Virgil Weigel, D-Topeka, has represented southeast Topeka since 2013, barring a two-year absence after losing his first bid for reelection in 2014. He's unchallenged in the primary, but on the other side of the ticket is Pennie Boyer-Kloos.

Boyer-Kloos is the director of God's Storehouse in Topeka, a thrift shop and church that she runs with her husband, Kansas State Sen. Rick Kloos, R-Berryton. God's Storehouse is being audited by the Internal Revenue Services to determine if it's primarily a church or thrift store.

Boyer-Kloos is in favor of stronger infrastructure, strong public schools and fiscal responsibility. Weigel advocates for enhanced school funding, government transparency, improved infrastructure and Medicaid expansion.

House District 57

Rep. John Alcala, D-Topeka, has represented northeast Topeka for more than a decade in the statehouse. Alcala's votes have been rated as strong from the Kansa AFL-CIO, the Sierra Club and the Kansas Association of School Boards. More conservative organizations like Americans for Prosperity, Kansas Family Voice and the Kansas Policy Institute have graded Alcala poorly.

Donna J. McGinty, the Republican challenger, is an educator and member of the Seaman School Board. McGinty hasn't released campaign materials, but ran as a conservative during her school board race, during which she promoted conservative rallies and opposed changing the name of Seaman School District, which is named after a Ku Klux Klan member, which she characterized as cancel culture.

House District 58

House District 58 is the only House District in Shawnee County with a contested Democratic primary. Alexis Simmons, communications director for the Kansas House Democrats and Wendy Damman-Bednar, a regional director of field operations for the Democratic Party, are competing for the nomination after House Minority Leader Vic Miller decided to run for the Kansas Senate.

Michael Mathewson is running uncontested on the Republican side. He has yet to release any information about his campaign via news release or a website.

Four races for the Kansas Senate that include Shawnee County in their district will have Republican and Democratic candidates.

Who is running in Shawnee County for the Kansas Senate?

Senate District 3

Rick Kloos, R-Berryton, is running for a third term representing a district that spans across four counties, including most of Osage county, southeast Shawnee County, western Douglas County and northern Franklin County. A director of the aforementioned God's Storehouse Church, Kloos says his priorities are to cut taxes, limit regulations, ensure safety, advocate for property rights and reduce the size of the government.

Dena Sattler, a Democrat and former veteran and newspaper publisher, said she will prioritize education, health care and economic growth if elected to the Senate. She highlighted a "moderate, bipartisan approach" in her campaign announcement in August.

Senate District 18

Rep. Kenny Titus, R-Manhattan, is seeking to move into the Senate district that stretches from North Topeka to east Manhattan after Sen. Kristen O'Shea, R-Topeka, announced that she wouldn't seek reelection. Titus said he will work to support families, grow the workforce, seek economic development and govern responsibly and transparently.

Matthew Robin, D-Wamego, a data analyst is challenging Titus for the seat. He filed for candidacy on May 31, and hasn't released information on his campaign.

Senate District 19

The most competitive Democratic primary in the county is for Senate District 19, which follows I-70 from eastern Topeka to western Lawrence. Minority Leader Vic Miller, D-Topeka, is facing Congressional candidate and Navy veteran Patrick Schmidt and educator and community advocate ShaMecha King Simms.

The Republican ticket is also contested, with Lawrence-based Cynthia Smith and Topeka-based Tyler Wible seeking the nomination.

Senate District 20

Sen. Brenda Dietrich, R-Topeka, is seeking a second term in the Kansas Senate, serving two terms in the House prior to that. The former school superintendent highlighted support for funding local schools, lowering sales tax on food, infrastructure investment, property tax reform and pay and pension raises for state employees in her campaign announcement.

She's being challenged on the Republican ticket by Josh Powell, a former member of the House. His campaign announcement focused on his opposition to transgender athletes competing in sports. Dietrich was criticized last session for voting against a bill that criminalizes youth transition, but voted for it this year. A member of the House, however, flipped their vote and the bill didn't become law.

On the Democratic side, Candace L. Ayers, chair of the Kansas Federation of Democratic Women's Clubs. Ayers previously challenged Vicki Schmidt in the 2016 race for the Kansas Senate.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Shawnee County has Republicans and Democrats on House, Senate ballot