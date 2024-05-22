Topeka announces Interim Police Chief

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced its Interim Police Chief who will start following the retirement of longtime Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

The City of Topeka announced Tuesday evening that Deputy Police Chief Jamey Haltom has been named the Interim Police Chief of the Topeka Police Department (TPD), effective June 25. He will start his new role following the retirement of Bryan Wheeles, who has been with Topeka Police for three decades.

According to a news release from the city, Haltom has been with TPD since June 1999. Since November of 2021, he has served as Deputy Chief, where his dedication to the department and the community has been showcased.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Interim Police Chief for the Topeka Police Department,”Haltom said. “Over the past 25 years with this department, I have seen firsthand the dedication and hard work of our officers in keeping our community safe, and I look forward to leading the department as we search for a new police chief.”

Haltom will stay in the role as Interim Police Chief until the city’s governing body selects a permanent Police Chief.

“I am confident that Interim Chief Haltom will provide strong and steady leadership for TPD during this transition period,” Interim City Manager Richard Nienstedt said. “His experience and deep commitment to serving others makes him well-suited to guide the department as the city searches for a permanent police chief.”

