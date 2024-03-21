Top New York City mayoral aide accused of sexual harassment in civil lawsuit

NEW YORK — A former NYPD sergeant has accused a top aide and influential confidant of New York City Mayor Eric Adams of sexual harassment, alleging inappropriate touching and unwanted advances in a court complaint filed Thursday.

The woman, who recently retired from the police department, alleges that senior Adams adviser Tim Pearson regularly rubbed women's shoulders and arms when he spoke with them, held inappropriate conversations with the accuser in 2022 and 2023 and retaliated by blocking her professional advancement after she rejected his sexual overtures.

At the time, Pearson was earning nearly $250,000 as a high-ranking adviser to the mayor with a somewhat obscure portfolio.

The retired sergeant alleges a hostile work environment in the lawsuit first reported by the Daily News.

In addition to Pearson, a retired police inspector, the city of New York and NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey are among the named defendants.

Maddrey is accused of working with Pearson to retaliate against the accuser.

“I want what happened to come to light — that it started with me saying ‘no’ and doing the right thing, and the NYPD allowed this man to destroy my career and traumatize me,” she told the Daily News.

The lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court comes four days after a separate complaint alleged Adams sexually assaulted a police transit bureau colleague in 1993. He has denied the charges.

City Hall stood behind Pearson on Thursday and sought to discredit his accuser but said it would review the lawsuit.

“Tim Pearson has had a long and distinguished career in both the public and private sectors, where he has spent decades keeping New Yorkers safe, including on September 11, 2001,” Adams spokesperson Kayla Mamelak said in a statement. “The allegations were referred to City Hall’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity which conducted outreach on multiple occasions to the individual making these claims. The individual chose not to cooperate in any investigation and, thus, none of her claims could be substantiated.”

An NYPD spokesperson, who would not provide their name, declined to comment on pending litigation but said in a statement, “The Department does not tolerate discrimination or sexual harassment in any form and is committed to respectful work environments for our diverse workforce.”

Last October, Pearson was seen grabbing and shoving a woman security guard at a migrant shelter, according to the City news outlet. He was under investigation over the violent altercation, the New York Times reported.

POLITICO recently reported he delayed the opening of Floyd Bennett Field for migrant tents as he tried to get a friend of Adams a security contract at the site, in a deal that never came to fruition.