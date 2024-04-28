Top WT students, others honored at end-of-year ceremony

CANYON — Two first-generation college students were recognized as West Texas A&M University Woman and Man of the Year during an April 19 celebration.

Yadhira “Yaya” Avalos, a junior biology / pre-med major from Hereford, and Filiberto Avila, a senior digital media and communication major from Spearman, were among several students recognized at the year-end All-University Honors Ceremony.

Avalos is president of WT’s F1RSTGEN organization for first-generation students and is a Rogers LEAD WT Scholar. Avila, who recently won a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship Program award and will teach at IE University in Spain beginning in September, currently serves as student body president. Both are alumni of WT’s College Assistance Migrant Program for students from migrant families.

“Fili is such a special person and a joy to be around. He is a kind and thoughtful leader and works diligently to serve our WT students in any way possible. He exemplifies the qualities for the Man of Year in everything he does,” said Dr. Chris Thomas, vice president for student affairs.

"Yaya is a true talent,” Thomas said. “She is bright and funny, a strong student, and a committed academic. She is steadfast in her commitment to serve others and is a tremendous role model for our WT student body.”

Victoria Reyes, a junior musical theatre major from Inez, and Zapryrce Johnson, a senior marketing major from Amarillo, also were finalists for Woman of the Year. Asher Nowak, a senior biology major from Amarillo, and Ransom Collette, a senior mechanical engineering and mathematics major from Canyon, also were finalists for Man of the Year.

The honors ceremony also included several other student, faculty and staff awards.

Avila also won the Chancellor’s Century Council Award, earning a $1,000 scholarship to support leadership development opportunities related to the future of Texas higher education, rural community development and/or Texas public policy.

The WT Symphonic Band was named the winner of the Presidential Order of the Silver Buffalo Award, presented to individuals and groups who have brought national or international recognition to WT. The band was recognized for being invited to perform at the 2023 College Band Directors National Association convention and the 2024 Texas Music Educators Association convention.

Outstanding student organization president is Colette, president of the Residence Hall Association.

Finalists also included Avila, as student body president; and Avalos, as F1RSTGEN president.

Outstanding student organization is the Student Government Association. Finalists also included F1RSTGEN and the Residence Hall Association.

Outstanding student organization adviser is Dr. George Pacheco Jr., F1RSTGEN adviser and associate professor of communication. Finalists were Rachel Durante, adviser for Delta Zeta; and Sabrina Pugh, campus activities coordinator and adviser for Students Assisting in Good Endeavors.

Johnson, who also serves as president of Delta Zeta, and Bryson Loveday, a senior accounting major from Canyon and president of Kappa Alpha Order, were named Greek Woman and Man of the Year.

The Daniel and Myrna Raffkind Scholarship for Single Parents was given to Allie Ridley, a sophomore nursing major from Wellington; Sara Bell, a senior management major from Canyon; and Eric Soldevilla, a senior emergency management major from Plano.

Ngan Pham, a junior biology major from Amarillo, was named the recipient of the President’s Community Service Scholarship.

Dr. William Ambrose, assistant professor of mathematics, was given the Faculty Partnership Award in recognition of his 52 years as adviser for Kappa Alpha.

The WT Student Government Association also gave several awards:

Academic Leadership and Development: Rebekah Bachman, assistant dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences;

Academic Learning and Community Engagement: Genifer Schuster, compliance officer in Academic and Research Environmental Health and Safety;

Engaged Citizenship Academic Award: Alpha Gamma Rho

Innovative Academic Program Award: Engler Edge Program

Open Educational Resources Educator Excellence Award: Bradley J. Behrmann, assistant professor of musical theatre;

Student Organization Community Service Award: Open Space Brave Space;

University Police Department Officer of the Year: Sgt. Scott Duncan

SGA Member of the Year: Ilse Maria Paredes Mares, a senior biochemistry major from Dalhart

Students also were recognized for completing a track in the Student Leadership Relay, a University-wide program designed to enhance leadership experience for all students. Those recognized April 19 included Avila, as well as:

Myka Bailey, a junior public relations/advertising/applied communication major from Abernathy; Caden Bonilla, a senior biology major from Amarillo; McKayla Donnell, a senior sports and exercise sciences major from Seymour; Rylee Finley, a senior agriculture media and communication major from Amarillo; Raul Garcia, a junior computer information sciences major from Canyon; Payton George, a senior agriculture major from Azle; Lillian Hernandez, a senior animal science major from San Antonio; Ikram Hussein, a senior biology major from Amarillo; Katelyn Lechwar, a sophomore sports and exercise science major from Tulia; Jessica Merrell, a senior general studies major from Wildorado; Cole Myers, a senior animal science major from Krum; Jacy Permenter, a senior public relations/advertising/applied communication major from Amarillo; Ava Pluchino, a sophomore agricultural business and economics major from Houston; Gavin Pringle, a senior finance major from Duncan, British Columbia; Nadia Reyna, a junior health sciences major from San Antonio; Kaylee Rhodes, a senior health sciences from Guymon, Oklahoma; Faith Shagula, a junior management major from Lubbock; Annison Thomas, a senior nursing major from Amarillo; Elizabeth “Annie” Valicek, a senior agricultural business and economics major from Houston; and Bryce Wiginton, a junior political science major from Boys Ranch.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Top WT students, others honored at end-of-year ceremony