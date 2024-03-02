Top wind speeds in Southern California desert so far Saturday

Southern California and the Coachella Valley are getting rocked by strong winds on Saturday that are expected to continue into Sunday. Here are some of the top wind speeds clocked by the National Weather Service by around noon:

Coachella Valley area wind speeds on Saturday

Whitewater: 71 mph at 11:50 a.m.

Desert Hot Springs 63 mph at noon

Banning Pass: 53 mph at 11 a.m.

Morongo Valley: 52 mph at 11:30 a.m.

Palm Canyon: 53 mph at 11:30 a.m.

Thermal Airport: 43 mph at 12:09

La Quinta: 36 mph at 11:45 a.m.

Indian Wells : 36 mph at 12:05 p.m.

Cathedral Canyon: 36 mph at 11:52 a.m.

Lucerne Valley area wind speeds on Saturday

Some of the strongest winds in Southern California were blowing in the Lucerne Valley area around noon on Saturday:

Cushenbury Springs: 94 mph at 11:30 am.

Lucerne Valley: 80 mph at 12:10 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

