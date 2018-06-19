Top U.S. business group urges end to child separation policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday urged an end to the Trump administration policy of separating children from parents trying to enter the United States illegally at the border with Mexico.

"Some administration officials reportedly view the policy of separating children from their parents as leverage to gain other immigration policy changes from Congress," Thomas Donohue, the group's president, said in a statement.

"Surely a nation as big, generous, and compassionate as the United States can find a way to prevent separating children from their parents at the border. If we can’t agree on that, then we can’t agree on anything."





(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)