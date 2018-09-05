Top Twitter and Facebook Executives Face a Grilling on Capitol Hill

Social networks like Facebook and Twitter have long seen themselves as a new way to connect humanity. But the tech industry has faced turmoil in recent years as companies have grappled with problems ranging from Russian propaganda to complaints of bias against conservatives.

On Tuesday, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will take a turn in the hot seat as they answer questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill. In the morning, both will face grilling at a high-profile Senate hearing on social media and foreign influence campaigns. Dorsey will then appear at a House hearing later in the day focused more squarely on his company’s platform.

Google, which has dealt with foreign meddling in phishing attacks and on video platform YouTube, was also invited to send a top executive to appear before the Senate. According to a committee aide, the company failed to offer a representative that the committee found sufficiently senior.

Though Congress has long been loathe to craft legislation that reins in Big Tech, as problems have dogged the powerful industry, talk of regulation has become more widespread in Washington. The Senate forum follows one with security and technology experts in early August, where witnesses raised the alarm about an ongoing “high-stakes information war” and said that the government and private industry need to step up their collective game in order to protect national security.

Wednesday’s hearing, the third on social media that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has hosted, will be a chance for top brass from Facebook and Twitter to show a willingness to work with lawmakers on solutions, in ways that may make legislation seem less necessary or give the industry greater influence in shaping eventual rules. It will also be a chance for lawmakers to prove they’ve got compelling ideas — and to air grievances.

The Hill hearings come at a time when conservatives, including President Donald Trump, have been alleging that their voices are suppressed on social media. Tech companies have denied that claims about political censorship have merit, but questions about the neutrality of platforms will likely arise in the broader contexts of oversight and free speech, as well.

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who chairs the intelligence committee, invited Google CEO Larry Page to testify. He balked when the company instead offered lawyer Kent Walker, a lower-level executive who works on the issue of foreign influence and has already appeared on Capitol Hill. The committee wants to hear from someone who makes decisions about policy, a committee aide says, not someone who operationalizes it: “As Chairman Burr has stated, if Google’s senior leadership chooses not to be part of the solution to this pressing national security threat, that is their decision to make.”

As recent influence campaigns revealed by Facebook have shown, actors from countries such as Russia haven’t stopped their efforts to meddle in the wake of the 2016 election: they’ve gotten more sophisticated. Facebook and Twitter will likely face tough questions about the ongoing vulnerability of American voters. Yet Senate aides say that the integrity of the upcoming U.S. midterms is just one item on the agenda. Foreign actors in countries such as Iran have been using media to sow discord in ways that ripple beyond election cycles, trying to manipulate sentiment around Palestinian politics, for example.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the committee, recently released a white paper outlining several policy ideas for regulating social media, some of which would hold tech companies more responsible for the content on their platforms. There are fears that legislation about what is acceptable on social media could chill free expression. And tech companies have long maintained the position that they are platforms that facilitate the sharing of content, not publishers who are responsible for the billions of posts, videos and documents uploaded by users each day.