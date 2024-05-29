Top Thrill 2's closure 'not a summer-long thing,' Cedar Point says

Riders on Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 coaster make their way up the 420-foot-tall tower.

Cedar Point is offering some hope that it's highly anticipated new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster will reopen this summer.

The coaster has sat idle since May 12 when park officials and its manufacturer closed the ride because an apparent issue arose.

Park spokesman Tony Clark appeared on Sandusky's MIX 102.7 FM this week and offered some hope for visitors eager to ride the park's newest thrill ride.

Clark said this is a "challenging" time for the park as work continues to get the coaster back up and running.

The park has not commented publicly about what the problem might be, but the wheels to the coaster cars have been removed.

And Clark did not offer any specific insight during his radio appearance.

"We're working on it," he said. "We are inching closer to an update."

Clark said the ride's manufacturer Zamperla is at the park and hopes to have some good news soon.

"This isn't a summer-long thing," he said. "This is a temporary thing."

After a series of previews for media and season passholders, Cedar Point's reimagined Top Thrill 2 roller coaster made its public debut when the park's summer season began May 4.

The coaster's signature 420-foot tower has been a fixture in the park's skyline since the Top Thrill Dragster first opened in 2003.

The original coaster − that had a temperamental launch system − was closed after a piece of the ride fell off and seriously injured a rider back in August 2021.

Instead of dismantling the coaster, the park decided to reimagine it with some twists including a new launch system, sleek coaster cars and a second tower.

Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 roller coaster makes its way over the 420-foot-tall hill.

Top Thrill 2 by the numbers

Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 is the world's fastest triple-launch strata coaster.

It features two 420-foot-tall towers and launches riders three times at 74 miles per hour, 101 mph and finally 120 mph.

The total track length is 3,422 feet and it takes some two minutes from start to finish.

The ride capacity is around 2,000 people an hour.

5 rules to know about the new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster

Cedar Point workers stand at the entrance to the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster.

All riders must be at least 52 inches tall. No loose articles including cellphones, keys, lighters and even lipstick are permitted on the ride. All riders will pass through metal detectors at the ride's entrance. You are not permitted to wear waist packs or use zippered pockets to store loose articles. You will be allowed to wear glasses on the coaster but they must be secured with a strap that tightly secures to your head. All cellphones, purses and loose articles must be left with a non-rider or inside lockers that will be situated at the ride's entrance. There will be a rental charge for the lockers. Loose-fitting shoes or any shoe without a strap or back including flip-flops or sandals are not permitted on the ride. Riders are not permitted to ride barefoot. The Top Thrill 2 uses a safety restraint that must touch the top of the thighs of each rider. A test rider seat is located at the ride entrance to ensure proper fit of the safety restraint.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cedar Point hopes to reopen Top Thrill 2 roller coaster this summer