Top Tennessee jackpot winners include a former monk, an office assistant and 20 co-workers

The Tennessee Lottery marks 20 years this year. The lottery took decades and bruising political battles to become a reality. The first tickets were sold in January 2004. Here's a run down of the five biggest jackpot winners in Tennessee.

1. $528.8 million — John and Lisa Robinson, 2016

This Munford, Tennessee, couple not only scored the largest prize in Tennessee history so far, they did it in January 2016 by capturing one-third of the biggest national Powerball jackpot ever, $1.58 billion. The Robinsons raised eyebrows when they decided to first reveal their winning ticket to Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "Today" show before claiming the prize at Tennessee Lottery headquarters in Nashville.

The Robinsons told reporters they likely would stay in their modest home in Munford, a small town about 30 miles from Memphis. Lisa Robinson even said she'd keep working.

Powerball winners John and Lisa Robinson speak during a press conference at the Tennessee Lottery office Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

"We're just like y'all," John Robinson said.

A Memphis TV station reported three years later that the couple bought a $6.2 million home with 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a private home theater and a private lake. The home sits on 320 acres.

2. $420.1 million — The 'Tennessee Twenty,' 2016

Twenty co-workers from an auto parts manufacturing plant bought $120 worth of tickets twice a week for eight years before they hit big in November 2016. They opted for a lump sum payment of the jackpot, which means each winner got $12.7 million.

Steve Hoffman, left, stands by as Joyce Gregory and Amy O'Neal point at each other during a press conference on Tue. Nov. 29, 2016 at the Tennessee Lottery Headquarters in Nashville. They were ask if they were going to buy tickets for the next drawing and they said yes from the Smokeshop where the winning ticket came from.

The winners, spread out over 12 Tennessee towns and one in Kentucky, revealed a variety of plans to reporters, including vacations, new cars, sending kids to college and paying medical bills. They all said they would use some of their winnings to help others.

"Now we can do more and help more," one of the winners, Steve Moreland from Westmoreland, Tennessee, said. "There's going to be a lot of people blessed."

3. $259.8 million — Roy Cockrum, 2014

The irony is that Roy Cockrum of Knoxville once was a monk who took a vow of poverty. But Cockrum bought a Powerball ticket now and then "just in case" — and he walked away with $153 million in a lump sum payment in 2014.

Cockrum, also once a struggling actor who took almost any job he could find, vowed to give away most of his winnings. According to media reports, several local and regional acting companies have received large donations from him.

In fact, Cockrum, 67, is a major financial backer for the musical "Knoxville," coming this fall to the University of Tennessee's Clarence Brown Theatre, a Knoxville TV station reported.

4. $198 million — The Freedom Trust, 2019

In Tennessee, winners can remain anonymous by setting up a trust to claim a jackpot, and that's what happened here. The winning ticket was sold at Worsham's Market in Hendersonville.

5. $144.1 million — Avondale Revocable Trust, 2015

This jackpot winner also decided to remain anonymous. The winner chose to take a lump sum of $89.8 million. The ticket was sold at Hobson Tobacco and Beer Store in Antioch.

