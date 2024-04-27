Top takeaways from Utah’s 2024 Republican State Convention

This is a developing story. Check back as ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s Republican State Party is in the midst of nominating its candidates for this summer’s primary, and we’re following the biggest stories out of the convention throughout the day.

This story is not meant to be a comprehensive list of all the nominations awarded today. The link below, which features all the races up for election this year, will be updated as events unfold.

Who is running for office in Utah in 2024?

Under the Utah Republican Party’s bylaws, a candidate cannot receive the party convention’s sole nomination unless they garner over 60% of delegate votes. If no candidate crosses the 60% mark, the top two candidates progress to the June 25 primary automatically.

Republicans are using ranked-choice voting to decide their nominees, which means there may be more than one round of voting for each race.

The convention, however, isn’t the only way to make it onto the ballot. They can garner their party’s nomination today, or they can collect enough signatures to force their way into the primary. As such, there are some candidates who are only “convention candidates,” meaning they have not collected signatures, and are hoping to get enough votes during the convention to progress their campaign. Any candidates who received enough verified signatures automatically make the primary.

STATE SEN. DIST 8 — Weiler forced into primary

While incumbent Sen. Todd Weiler already had enough signatures to make the primary race, he will have a fellow Republican challenger on the ballot after he failed to reach the 60% threshold for the party’s nomination. Challenger Ronald Mortensen will also make the primary while challenger Brady Tracy received zero votes from delegates.

Todd Weiler: 52.85%

Ronald Mortensen: 47.15%

Brady Tracy: 0%

Weiler has held the seat since 2012.

STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL — Three-way primary

Of the four GOP candidates who lined up to replace outgoing Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, three will advance to the primary: Frank Demcy Mylar, Rachel Terry and Derek Brown.

Frank Demcy Mylar fell less than one percentage point away from obtaining the party’s nomination outright after two rounds of voting.

Frank Demcy Mylar: 59.76%

Rachel Terry: 40.24%

Since, technically, Mylar did not receive 60% of the vote, both he and Terry will advance to the primary. Candidate Derek Brown will also advance, however, as he has obtained enough signatures to make the ballot, despite placing last in the first round of voting.

Fourth candidate Trent Christensen was eliminated in the first round of ranked-choice voting.

STATE AUDITOR — Both candidates advance

Both of the Republican candidates for the state auditor’s office will progress to the primary after neither candidate garnered 60% of the vote.

Ricky Hatch: 51.3% (1,933 votes)

Tina Cannon: 48.6% (1,834 votes)

