Top stories this week include the Ox Kitchen, Alex King's death and more

Ox Kitchen to add second location in Pensacola this summer

Alabama favorite-fast causal favorite Ox Kitchen is bringing a new location of its “New South Casual” style restaurant to downtown Pensacola this summer.

Ox Kitchen owner Bo Hamilton plans to plant his second location inside open-air food court The Garden, replacing Calavera Tacos, hopefully by mid-June.

Full story: Alabama fast-casual restaurant ready to bring their burgers to downtown Pensacola this June

King brother's story ends in tragedy. Alex King died at 35.

Alex King, who made national headlines with his brother Derek King in 2001 after the young Pensacola brothers were arrested for killing their father, has passed away.

Alex King’s uncle, Greg King, reached out to the News Journal to share the news that his 35-year-old nephew has been on life-support at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana, since April 14, after overdosing on drugs.

“(The doctor) knew him because he'd been in a few times the past couple weeks before because of overdose,” said Greg King, “but I think he was found and rushed back to the emergency room where they tried resuscitating him because of a massive heart attack from an overdose again.”

Full story: Alex King, who killed his dad as a 12-year-old in Pensacola, dies in Montana at 35

Pensacola's Bruce Beach Park is officially open. Here's a look.

Bruce Beach Park in downtown Pensacola is just days away from opening to visitors. On Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Mayor D.C. Reeves announce the grand opening of the new waterfront park on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

After six years of planning, designing and construction, the new Bruce Beach Park will open to the public as Pensacola's newest public waterfront space.

"What's behind us is only accessible sand in essence on Pensacola Bay (in the city)," Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves told a group of local media on Tuesday during a tour of the park ahead of the grand opening Saturday.

The city opened phase one of Bruce Beach Park to the public on Saturday.

Full story: Take a peek at phase one of Bruce Beach Park before it opens on Saturday

I-10 construction U.S. 29, Nine Mile Road begins in Pensacola

Pensacola area commuters who use Interstate 10 in Escambia County can expect construction delays for the rest of the decade.

The Florida Department of Transportation has begun work on two major projects at Exit 10 (at U.S. Highway 29) and Exit 5 (the Nine Mile Road interchange).

The first is a massive $236 million project to build a redesigned Exit 10 interchange that will eliminate the left-hand merges of the current on-ramps and make I-10 six lanes with three lanes in each direction. Construction on the project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2030, according to FDOT.

"What we're trying to do is modernize that interchange, making it safer and more efficient," FDOT spokesperson Ian Satter told the News Journal last year.

Full story: I-10 construction project at U.S. 29 will last until 2030

Best Pensacola area beach bars: 5 that will be the soundtrack to summer

As the weather gets warmer, the urge to dip your toes in the sand with a cold drink in hand grows more tempting. Luckily, we have no shortage of beach bars in the Pensacola area that are sure to put you on island time. Here are five of our must tries for a beach drinks, food, views and fun.

Full story: Best beach bars in Pensacola area: 5 places for strong drinks and sunset views

