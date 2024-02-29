Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 29, 2024
We shop for a living: These are our favorite finds, from a Benefit brow detailer to New Balance sneakers to affordable earbuds that rival AirPods Pro.
Investors are on edge for the PCE reading, seen as key to assessing how quickly the Fed will start cutting rates.
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership study ranked the Mini Cooper SE/Electric with the highest satisfaction levels.
A mom of two shares how she's teaching her kids to honor Black history.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
Rocket Mortgage is a good choice for borrowers who appreciate a digital application and loan process — and a 1% down payment option.
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Study found that charging is a problem, and PHEVs might not be the best choice for many buyers.
There's a lot at stake in 2024 for workers, investors, and businesspeople. Here's a concise guide to the issues that matter.
The average rate for a 30-year mortgage has remained at or above 7% for two weeks. Homebuyer demand fell off as a result.
Unlike your teenagers, these housecleaners won't talk back.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
As challenging as it was to turn a toxic, woebegone franchise into a viable championship contender, it’s the final steps of the ladder that always prove the most challenging.
A fade can take many forms — a player you're completely out on for the fantasy season, or maybe you're just out on their ADP. Scott Pianowski reveals his fades for 2024.
Everyone's definition of a fantasy breakout varies, but Andy Behrens has identified six players who could just shock the world in 2024.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.
From Deep has arrived — fantasy analyst Dan Titus breaks down three things all managers need to know from around the NBA. Today, a nod of recognition for Grayson Allen.
They're just right for staying cozy on damp spring days, plus they have pockets.
Here's where all the teams stack up heading into the 2024 Formula 1 season.
The popular AquaSonic comes with eight brush heads — and over 80,000 five-star reviews.
Owners of Ford EVs now have access to more than 15,000 Tesla superchargers across the U.S. and Canada, nine months after the two automakers struck a deal that would eventually ripple through the rest of the automotive industry. New and existing Ford EV owners can receive a free adapter to access Tesla's fast charging stalls, but they must be enrolled in Ford's BlueOval Charge Network and order the adapter by June 30, 2024 at Ford.com/FastChargingAdapter. Future Ford EV customers will be able to buy the adapter for $230.