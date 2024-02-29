Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 29, 2024

TechCrunch

Owners of Ford EVs now have access to more than 15,000 Tesla superchargers across the U.S. and Canada, nine months after the two automakers struck a deal that would eventually ripple through the rest of the automotive industry. New and existing Ford EV owners can receive a free adapter to access Tesla's fast charging stalls, but they must be enrolled in Ford's BlueOval Charge Network and order the adapter by June 30, 2024 at Ford.com/FastChargingAdapter. Future Ford EV customers will be able to buy the adapter for $230.