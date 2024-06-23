Top stories: Top UMass Dartmouth salaries; 4th of July in Fall River; Case wins title

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Westport is holding its first-ever Pride celebration today.

Former mayor Jasiel Correia II is not giving up on his bid for early release from his six-year prison sentence, doubling down in a response to prosecutors' opposition and continuing to argue that he’s the victim of ineffective assistance of counsel by his defense attorney, Kevin Reddington.

There was a statewide 911 outage this past week, that the state says was caused by a firewall problem. Service was restored, but here are some alternate local emergency numbers to keep on hand, just in case.

A Westport couple recently had an unexpected shark encounter, while out on their 18-ft. trip angler boat near the landmark known as "Twomile Rock," visible from Cherry and Webb Beach. Their boat was surrounded for a time by what they believe were basking sharks.

Buttonwood Park Zoo has three new baby beavers.

The Southeast Regional Tranist Authority has extended its free service. Here's how to try tranist.

Who were the top 100 highest-paid UMass Dartmouth employees in 2023?

The highest-paid employee at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for fiscal 2023 was Chancellor Mark A. Fuller.

In a list compiled of UMass Dartmouth's top 100 salaries during the same time period, the salary for the 100th-highest-paid position was $148,548.56, and was paid to a professor.

Here's how UMass Dartmouth compares to other universities, and the top 100 UMD employee salaries for FY23.

Fireworks, parades, parties: Celebrate 4th of July in Fall River, around the SouthCoast

The 4th of July is swiftly approaching, and there are plenty of celebrations planned in Fall River and around the SouthCoast.

Fall River is hosting its Waterfront 4th of July Celebration, and there are all kinds of events around the SouthCoast, like road races, parades, and even a horse show.

And, of course, there will be fireworks.

In this file photo, a fireworks burst explodes over the Battleship Massachusetts radar tower at Battleship Cove in Fall River.

Here's what's planned for the 4th of July in Fall River, as well as around the SouthCoast.

Freshman pitches her 'best game' as Case softball claims sixth state title

Case softball pitcher Lila Alvarez pitched a near-perfect gem in a 1-0 shutout win over Tyngsboro at Sortino Field on the campus of UMass Amherst on Father's Day.

"I knew our team was ready today and was going to perform well," Alvarez said with a smile after the win. "I don't know what to say. It feels great honestly."

Case pitcher Lila Alvarez leaps in celebration after winning the 2024 MIAA Division 4 championship against Tyngsborough.

The Cardinals captured their sixth state title.

Weekly home sales: Century-old Little Compton home on 4 acres of meadowland fetches $2.25M

The latest Greater Fall River real estate report featured a Queen Cape on four acres of Little Compton meadowland that sold for $2,250,000.

On Main Road, the home was built in 1921, and features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a large combination dining/living room with a fieldstone fireplace.

Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

From the Archives: Graduations, and Fall River in the 1960s and 1970s

In From the Archives, Herald News Photographer and Photo Editor Colin Furze curates collections of images from The Herald News Archives, to bring our readers back to the Fall River of yesteryear.

In the latest edition of From the Archives, take a look at the Fall River of the 1960s and 70s, and graduations, including one graduate who received their diploma at the hospital.

