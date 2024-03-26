Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, 3-26-2024

TechCrunch

A cybersecurity startup called Cyera is betting that the next big challenge in enterprise data protection will be AI, and it's raising a big round of funding as demand picks up for it. Storied venture firm Coatue is leading the round of funding, say the sources. Previous to this, Cyera -- pronounced "Sierra" and headquartered in San Mateo and with roots in Israel -- had raised a total of $160 million with its current $500 million valuation dating from last year.