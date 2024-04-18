Top Stories: Thursday, April 18
These are today's mortgage rates. Until inflation reaches the Fed's target rate of 2%, expect rates to remain fairly high. Lock in your rate today.
While Clark continues to bring unprecedented attention to women's basketball, she's far from a lock to make the Olympic team as it's a rarity for WNBA rookies to do so.
Whether you’re looking for cash back, travel rewards, an intro 0% APR, or anything in between, the best Amex credit cards have something for almost everyone.
Swift's new album is almost here. Swifties are doing major detective work.
Big Tech earnings are coming up, and Wall Street wants to know how companies are making money on their massive AI investments.
TechCrunch Early Stage is gearing up for another insightful event on April 25, and one roundtable session promises to be particularly illuminating for early-stage founders. Titled "Finance Fundamentals Before Your First Finance Hire: A Founder’s Guide to Navigating Early Financial Decisions," this roundtable will offer invaluable insights into navigating the financial complexities that often accompany the early stages of startup ventures. With years of experience in building and scaling fintech companies, Kang brings a wealth of knowledge to the table.
REI's current sale, featuring 30% off on The North Face camping gear, includes the top-selling Wawona 6 and Wawona 8 tents. Gear up now!
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman give their early season assessment of all thirty MLB teams at the three week mark, as well as discuss the long-awaited debut of Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter.
BMW is offering significant rebates on its electric models through April, though some are still quite pricey.
Bill Belichick won't be alone on draft night.
'Now everything is contained nicely and doesn’t look cluttered,' one fan says.
Get your headphones ready. Whether you're a Swiftie or a Pearl Jam fan, its a big week for new music.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates shouldn't plummet in the near future, so you may want to buy a house now if you're ready. Lock in your rate today.
Schim is an indie platformer that sees you playing as a creature that moves by jumping between shadows. It's coming to PC and consoles on July 18.
Ready to meet the 2024 wide receiver prospects? Matt Harmon gets us ready for the NFL Draft with his breakdown of the deep class of WRs.
Found Energy doesn’t have the typical startup origin story: It began with a space robot that was supposed to eat itself. Now, the company is developing that same technology with an eye toward powering aluminum smelters and long-haul shipping. Nearly a decade ago, Peter Godart, Found Energy’s co-founder and CEO, was a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Stay cool all spring and summer in this flattering staple, beloved by nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
The megastar's latest music will be available via all major streamers, and you can pre-order the vinyl or CD at Target and Amazon.
This ruching rules — the cloth is gathered along the seams to create folds that drape over potential problem areas.