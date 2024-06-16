Top stories: South Coast Rail start delayed a year; Fall River teachers, school staff rally

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

Peter Holt, along with his daughter Kayleigh, is retracing his father's footsteps after finding the WWII veteran's tour of duty map. They're using the map to plan a very special trip to Europe.

Meet the newest member of the Fall River Fire Department: Sophie Marie, their 6-month-old comfort dog in training.

The School Department has formally dedicated a new playground on the Doran school grounds named the Alfredo P. Alves playground, with a new plaque honoring the Fall River councilor, prominent restauranteur, businessman and philanthropist.

The Lumen Christi Cathedral Gala in the Diocese of Fall River is back for a second year, this time taking on extra special significance.

Swansea native Chris Geagon has advanced to the next round on MasterChef.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

South Coast Rail start is delayed another year

Locals will have to wait longer before they can climb aboard South Coast Rail.

At a public meeting hosted by the MBTA at Bristol Community College on Thursday, General Manager Phillip Eng unveiled a revised timetable for South Coast Rail service to finally accept passengers: May 2025.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng speaks at a public meeting on the progress of South Coast Rail at Bristol Community College in Fall River on June 13, 2024.

Here's what you need to know about the delays, ticket prices, and what the MBTA is saying about weekend service.

'MBTA owes this region an apology': South Coast Rail start is delayed another year

Fall River superintendent's term winds down as teachers say low pay leads to shortage

Superintendent Maria Pontes attended the final School Committee meeting of her career on Monday, but while her work winds down, the school district has its hands full.

Monday's meeting came days after a contentious superintendent selection process saw a board member quit in disgust.

And Monday's meeting was preceded by a rally outside B.M.C. Durfee High School’s auditorium, where about 200 union teachers and staff held signs and demanded a new contract.

Members of the Fall River Educators Association hold signs demanding a fair contract at a School Committee meeting held at B.M.C. Durfee High School on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The teachers' contract expires in August, and among their demands for the new contract, they're seeking competitive wages, better leave benefits, and safer working conditions.

Teachers rally ahead of meeting: Fall River superintendent's term winds down as teachers say low pay leads to shortage

Fall River police say new lockboxes hold the key to keeping the elderly and disabled safe

When elderly or disabled people have a medical crisis, often the only thing separating them from life-saving help is their own locked door.

Fall River Police are joining a regional program that Sgt. Ricardo Mourato of the Bristol Police Department spearheaded across Rhode Island to make it easy for first-responders to gain access to homes in an emergency — and it’s as simple as trusting police with a spare key.

Fall River Police Officer Rachel Silvia holds a lockbox on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The boxes are used to hold spare keys, in case police need to gain access to a house in a medical emergency.

Herald News Digital Producer Dan Medeiros has the story.

Free program: Fall River police say new lockboxes hold the key to keeping the elderly and disabled safe

Food festivals are rolling back into Greater Fall River. See what's coming this summer.

Hungry for the various tastes of summer?

No problem, because it's food festival season.

Fall River held its first-ever Picnic Performances at the Pier last year at the Sen. Thomas Norton City Pier.

From food trucks, to cheese, chocolate, and Polish and Portuguese food, local foodies have a lot to look forward to this summer.

Local food scene: Food festivals are rolling back into Greater Fall River. See what's coming this summer.

Fall River Day of Portugal celebration at the Gates of the City

Last weekend, Fall River held its Day of Portugal celebration at the Gates of the City.

Here are some of the highlights from this year's event.

Portuguese heritage: Fall River Day of Portugal celebration at the Gates of the City

