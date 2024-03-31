Top stories: Fisherman's Market Seafood Outlet moving was the most read story of the week

As we head into the week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

The New Bedford City Council approved a 20-year tax-exemption deal on March 26 that will help pay for the $19.9 million redevelopment of a vacant downtown lot into a 45-unit apartment building. One Circle Co., founded by New Bedford native Lauren Jezienicki, is developing the six-story, 45-unit apartment building with 2,500 square feet of street-level retail space at 193-197 Union St.

For Acushnet’s Matt Trahan, coaching basketball is not a job. The longtime boys basketball coach at Old Colony, recently received the Sherman A. Kinney Award from the MIAA during the Div. 4 state final between Wareham and Bourne on March 17 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. The award, which honors the late Kinney, is given each year to an individual who demonstrates the values of integrity, honesty, and sportsmanship.

Fisherman's Market Seafood Outlet will be joining Fathoms Bar & Grill at its 255 Popes Island address to continue its commitment to bringing quality seafood straight to consumers.

Now in a more convenient location, it’s gearing up for its Grand Opening at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13 inside the Fathoms building.

Dartmouth Town Hall

Eleven police officers, six members of the School Dept., and three town-side employees made up the top 20 highest-paid Dartmouth town employees in 2023.

The top person on the list was a member of the School Department - James Kiely, assistant superintendent finance/operations, at $196,506 in 2023; The top paid police official in 2023 was Chief Brian Levesque at $186,591.35, who was third on the list.

What they made: Dartmouth's 20 highest paid employees in 2023.

Fire crews take a breather after fighting a devastating fire at the Hawthorne Country Club on Tucker Road in Dartmouth on Sunday, May 7.

Over 10 months after the May 7, 2023 fire that reduced the Hawthorne Country Club building in Dartmouth to a burnt ruin, Jeffrey Hathaway — realtor and husband of the current owner — says its prospective buyer remains under agreement to purchase the property. And while it remains unclear what the outcome of that buyer's proposal for the site will be, Hathaway says seeing the property change hands will be a relief.

When it comes to the vandalism at the property, Jeffrey Hathaway claims that, as well as other mistreatment he says his family has been subject to, to his father-in-law simply being who he is. Carlos Rafael was released from prison in March 2021 after a 46-month sentence for illegal fishing practices.

Realtor claims: 'The Codfather' connection has led to headaches at Hawthorne Country Club

GNB Voc-Tech's Owen Vieira with his high school track coaches, Justin Cruz, Jen Racine and Mark Thornhill.

Mark Thornhill knew Owen Vieira was special the second he saw him attempt the hurdles for the first time his sophomore year.

Through hard work and dedication, Vieira has become one of the top hurdlers in the state.

He recently made history when he became the first athlete from GNB Voc-Tech to ever sign a Div. I National Letter of Intent.

Setting the bar high: Senior track star makes history at Voc-Tech

