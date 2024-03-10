Top stories: Dighton says no to subdivision. What about Taunton units?

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers:

Top stories this past week included:

Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with sharing hundreds of classified documents on social media, which led to punishment for 15 service members, pleaded guilty to all six charges against him.

Taunton High School girls basketball reflecting on a great season. Their 2023-24 season may have ended in disappointment in the Division 1 Sweet Sixteen, but it capped off one of the best Taunton campaigns in years, one which coach Gretchen Rodrigues feels is just the beginning of a new chapter of Tiger basketball.

Voters in Taunton went to the polls for Super Tuesday, as they cast their ballots in the presidential primary.

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a two-family home in Berkley that sold for $490,000. The house on Grove Street was built in 1900, and is changing hands after being owned by the same family for almost a century. It offers side-by-side units, each with its own inviting front porch and laundry room. Both units have an eat-in kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, and one bathroom. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

Dighton says no to massive subdivision again ... for now. What about Taunton units?

It was déjà vu for developer D.I. Trust as, once again, the town of Dighton denied their application to build a massive residential development off Forest Street.

What does that mean for the proposed Taunton units?

Residents filled up Old Dighton Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, for the Conservation Commission hearing on Forest Hills Estates.

Taunton Daily Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer has the story.

Real estate: Dighton says no to massive subdivision again ... for now. What about Taunton units?

Raynham officials, residents oppose new housing plan

A proposed 250-unit village-style rental development, to be located off Route 44/New State Highway, is facing opposition from both Raynham residents and the Board of Selectmen.

Here's an overview of the proposal, as well as the opposition to the project.

'Wrong location, at the wrong time': Raynham officials, residents oppose new housing plan

Mr. THS contestants strut their stuff at Taunton High

There he is: a new Mr. THS has been crowned.

Zach Gay, aided by his contestant manager Libby Mota, has been crowned Mr. THS 2024.

Zach Gay plays sax to the Earth Wind & Fire tune "September" during the Mr. THS contest at Taunton High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Here are some of the highlights from this year's event, as well as the other winners.

Winners and highlights: Mr. THS contestants strut their stuff at Taunton High

Gun reform bill sparks fierce debate in Taunton area

The Massachusetts Senate passed the “SAFER Act” gun reform bill recently by an overwhelming majority, aiming to take a proactive approach against “ghost guns,” expand red flag laws and strengthen the ban on assault weapons.

The bill is sparking debate in the Taunton area.

'Hundreds and hundreds of messages': Gun reform bill sparks fierce debate in Taunton area

Pioneering Raynham World War Two veteran turns 100

Judith Barstow of Raynham received a surprise 100th birthday bash.

The celebration wasn’t just about reaching her centennial milestone. Family, friends and state officials attended to honor her service during World War II in the U. S. Naval Reserve, at a time when women in armed services faced strong skepticism from the public.

Here is her story.

'No fear at all': Pioneering Raynham World War Two veteran turns 100. What's her secret?

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Gazette Top 5: Dighton says no to massive subdivision again